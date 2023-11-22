What is the old name of Hisense?

In the world of consumer electronics, Hisense is a well-known brand that has gained popularity for its high-quality televisions, refrigerators, and other home appliances. But have you ever wondered what the old name of Hisense was? Let’s delve into the history of this renowned company to find out.

Hisense was originally founded in 1969 in Qingdao, China, under the name “Qingdao No. 2 Radio Factory.” At that time, the company primarily focused on manufacturing radios. However, as technology advanced and consumer demands evolved, the company expanded its product range to include televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, and more.

Over the years, Qingdao No. 2 Radio Factory underwent several name changes to reflect its growth and diversification. In 1970, it was renamed “Qingdao Television Factory” as it started producing televisions alongside radios. Then, in 1997, the company adopted the name “Hisense Group Co., Ltd.” to encompass its expanding portfolio of products and services.

Since its rebranding as Hisense, the company has experienced remarkable success and has become one of the leading manufacturers of consumer electronics worldwide. Hisense products are now available in over 130 countries, and the brand has gained a reputation for its innovative technologies, sleek designs, and competitive pricing.

FAQ:

Q: What does Hisense specialize in?

A: Hisense specializes in the manufacturing of consumer electronics, including televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, and more.

Q: Where is Hisense based?

A: Hisense is headquartered in Qingdao, China, where it was originally founded.

Q: How popular is Hisense?

A: Hisense is a globally recognized brand and has gained significant popularity for its high-quality products. It is particularly renowned for its televisions.

Q: Can I find Hisense products in my country?

A: Hisense products are available in over 130 countries, so there is a high chance that you can find them in your country. Check with local retailers or online marketplaces to see if they offer Hisense products.

In conclusion, the old name of Hisense was “Qingdao No. 2 Radio Factory.” Since its establishment in 1969, the company has undergone several name changes and rebranding efforts to become the successful and globally recognized brand it is today. With its commitment to innovation and quality, Hisense continues to provide consumers with cutting-edge electronics for their homes.