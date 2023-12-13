IBM’s Spin-Off Kyndryl: Unveiling the Formerly Known IBM Global Technology Services

In a groundbreaking move, IBM has recently announced the spin-off of its managed infrastructure services unit, which will now operate under the name Kyndryl. This strategic decision aims to create a separate entity that can focus solely on providing infrastructure services to clients, enabling IBM to concentrate on its core business of cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

What is the old name for Kyndryl?

The old name for Kyndryl is IBM Global Technology Services (GTS). GTS has been a prominent division within IBM, responsible for managing and maintaining the IT infrastructure of numerous organizations worldwide. However, with the spin-off, Kyndryl will now operate as an independent company, offering its expertise in infrastructure services to clients across the globe.

FAQ:

Q: Why did IBM decide to spin off Kyndryl?

A: IBM’s decision to spin off Kyndryl stems from its strategic vision to focus on high-growth areas such as cloud computing and AI. By separating its managed infrastructure services unit, IBM can streamline its operations and better align its resources to drive innovation and growth in these core areas.

Q: What services will Kyndryl provide?

A: Kyndryl will continue to offer a comprehensive range of infrastructure services, including managing and maintaining IT systems, networks, and data centers for its clients. These services are crucial for organizations to ensure the smooth functioning of their IT operations and support their digital transformation initiatives.

Q: Will there be any changes for existing clients of IBM Global Technology Services?

A: Existing clients of IBM Global Technology Services will transition to Kyndryl seamlessly, with no disruption to their ongoing services. Kyndryl will continue to provide the same level of expertise and support that clients have come to expect from IBM’s managed infrastructure services.

Q: What does the name Kyndryl signify?

A: The name Kyndryl is derived from the words “kin” and “kindred,” symbolizing the company’s commitment to building strong relationships with its clients and employees. It represents Kyndryl’s mission to foster collaboration, trust, and innovation in the ever-evolving world of IT infrastructure services.

In conclusion, the spin-off of IBM Global Technology Services into Kyndryl marks a significant milestone in IBM’s strategic transformation. By creating a separate entity solely dedicated to infrastructure services, IBM can refocus its efforts on driving innovation in cloud computing and AI. Kyndryl, with its wealth of experience and expertise, is poised to continue delivering exceptional infrastructure services to clients worldwide.