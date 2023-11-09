What is the number 1 selling song of all time?

In the vast world of music, there are countless songs that have captured the hearts and ears of listeners across generations. But when it comes to determining the number one selling song of all time, there is one track that stands head and shoulders above the rest. That song is none other than “White Christmas” Bing Crosby.

Released in 1942, “White Christmas” quickly became a holiday classic and has since sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide. Written Irving Berlin, the song’s timeless lyrics and Crosby’s smooth vocals struck a chord with audiences, making it an instant hit. Its popularity has endured for decades, and it continues to be a beloved tune during the festive season.

FAQ:

What does “number one selling song” mean?

When we refer to the number one selling song, we are talking about the song that has sold the most copies worldwide. This is determined the total number of physical and digital copies sold, as well as streaming numbers.

Who is Bing Crosby?

Bing Crosby was an American singer and actor who rose to fame in the 1930s and 1940s. He was known for his smooth baritone voice and became one of the best-selling recording artists of all time.

Who wrote “White Christmas”?

“White Christmas” was written Irving Berlin, an American composer and lyricist. Berlin is considered one of the greatest songwriters in American history, with numerous hits to his name.

Why is “White Christmas” so popular?

“White Christmas” resonates with people due to its nostalgic and sentimental lyrics, evoking feelings of warmth and togetherness during the holiday season. Bing Crosby’s iconic rendition of the song also contributed to its enduring popularity.

In conclusion, “White Christmas” Bing Crosby holds the title of the number one selling song of all time. Its timeless appeal and widespread popularity have solidified its place in music history, making it a true classic that continues to enchant listeners year after year.