What is the newest movies added to Disney plus?

Disney Plus Adds Exciting New Movies to Its Catalog

Disney Plus, the popular streaming service known for its vast collection of beloved movies and TV shows, has recently expanded its catalog with a range of exciting new additions. From heartwarming family films to thrilling adventures, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s take a closer look at some of the newest movies that have been added to Disney Plus.

1. “Raya and the Last Dragon”

One of the most highly anticipated releases on Disney Plus is “Raya and the Last Dragon.” This animated fantasy film takes viewers on an epic journey through the mystical world of Kumandra, where a young warrior named Raya embarks on a quest to find the last dragon and save her kingdom from an ancient evil. With stunning visuals and a captivating storyline, this movie is a must-watch for fans of animated adventures.

2. “Cruella”

Another recent addition to Disney Plus is “Cruella,” a live-action prequel to the classic Disney film “101 Dalmatians.” Starring Emma Stone as the iconic villain Cruella de Vil, this movie explores the backstory of the infamous character and delves into her transformation into the fashionable and wicked antagonist we all know. With its stylish visuals and compelling performances, “Cruella” offers a fresh take on a beloved Disney character.

3. “Luca”

For those seeking a heartwarming tale, “Luca” is a delightful addition to Disney Plus. Set in a picturesque Italian seaside town, this animated film follows the adventures of a young sea monster named Luca as he experiences a life-changing summer filled with friendship, self-discovery, and pasta. With its charming animation and relatable themes, “Luca” is a perfect choice for a cozy family movie night.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Disney Plus?

A: Disney Plus is a subscription-based streaming service owned The Walt Disney Company. It offers a wide range of movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Q: How can I access Disney Plus?

A: Disney Plus can be accessed through its official website or downloading the Disney Plus app on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

A: Yes, the new movies added to Disney Plus are available to all subscribers without any additional fees. However, some countries may have different release dates for certain titles.

With these exciting new additions, Disney Plus continues to provide a diverse range of content for its subscribers. Whether you’re a fan of animated adventures, live-action films, or heartwarming tales, there is something for everyone to enjoy on this popular streaming platform.