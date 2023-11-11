What is the new warning on Ozempic?

In a recent development, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a new warning regarding the popular diabetes medication, Ozempic. This warning comes after reports of a potential risk of a rare but serious infection called necrotizing fasciitis of the perineum, also known as Fournier’s gangrene.

Ozempic, also known its generic name semaglutide, is a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes. It belongs to a class of drugs called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, which work stimulating the release of insulin and reducing the production of glucose in the liver.

The FDA’s warning is based on a review of 55 cases of Fournier’s gangrene reported between 2013 and 2019 in patients taking GLP-1 receptor agonists, including Ozempic. Fournier’s gangrene is a rare but life-threatening infection that affects the genital or perineal area, causing severe pain, swelling, and tissue death.

While the overall risk of developing Fournier’s gangrene is low, the FDA advises healthcare professionals to consider this potential risk when prescribing Ozempic or other GLP-1 receptor agonists. Patients should be informed about the symptoms of Fournier’s gangrene and instructed to seek medical attention immediately if they experience any signs of infection, such as redness, swelling, or tenderness in the genital or perineal area.

FAQ:

Q: What is Ozempic?

A: Ozempic is a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes. It belongs to a class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists.

Q: What is Fournier’s gangrene?

A: Fournier’s gangrene is a rare but serious infection that affects the genital or perineal area. It can cause severe pain, swelling, and tissue death.

Q: What is the new warning about?

A: The FDA has issued a warning about a potential risk of developing Fournier’s gangrene in patients taking Ozempic or other GLP-1 receptor agonists.

Q: Should I stop taking Ozempic?

A: Patients should not stop taking Ozempic without consulting their healthcare provider. It is important to discuss any concerns or symptoms with a medical professional.

Q: How common is Fournier’s gangrene?

A: Fournier’s gangrene is a rare condition, and the overall risk of developing it while taking Ozempic or other GLP-1 receptor agonists is low.

In conclusion, the FDA’s new warning regarding Ozempic highlights the potential risk of developing Fournier’s gangrene, a rare but serious infection. Healthcare professionals and patients should be aware of the symptoms and seek immediate medical attention if any signs of infection occur. It is crucial to consult a healthcare provider before making any changes to medication regimens.