What is the new name for Screencast-O-Matic?

Introducing Vidyard: The New Name for Screencast-O-Matic

In a recent announcement, the popular screen recording and video editing platform, Screencast-O-Matic, revealed its new name: Vidyard. This rebranding effort aims to better reflect the company’s expanded range of video solutions and its commitment to empowering businesses with powerful video tools.

Why the Name Change?

The decision to rebrand as Vidyard comes as a strategic move to align the company’s name with its evolving product offerings. While Screencast-O-Matic has been widely recognized for its screen recording capabilities, the new name encompasses a broader scope of video-related services. Vidyard aims to provide businesses with a comprehensive suite of video tools, including video hosting, analytics, and personalized video messaging.

What Does Vidyard Offer?

Vidyard offers a range of video solutions designed to help businesses harness the power of video for marketing, sales, and communication purposes. With its screen recording and video editing capabilities, users can easily create professional-looking videos. Additionally, Vidyard provides advanced features such as video hosting, analytics, and integrations with popular marketing and sales platforms.

FAQ

Q: Will my Screencast-O-Matic account be affected the name change?

A: No, your Screencast-O-Matic account will seamlessly transition to Vidyard. You will still have access to all your existing recordings and projects.

Q: Will there be any changes to the pricing structure?

A: While the name is changing, Vidyard remains committed to providing affordable and flexible pricing options. Existing pricing plans will remain intact, and users can continue to choose the plan that best suits their needs.

Q: Will there be any changes to the features and functionality?

A: Vidyard will continue to enhance its features and functionality to meet the evolving needs of its users. You can expect ongoing updates and improvements to ensure a seamless video creation and hosting experience.

Conclusion

With its new name, Vidyard is poised to continue its mission of empowering businesses with powerful video tools. The rebranding reflects the company’s commitment to providing comprehensive video solutions that go beyond screen recording. Whether it’s for marketing, sales, or internal communication, Vidyard aims to be the go-to platform for businesses looking to leverage the power of video.