What is the new name for Microsoft Defender for cloud apps?

Microsoft Announces New Name for Defender for Cloud Apps: Introducing Microsoft 365 Defender

In a recent announcement, Microsoft has unveiled the new name for its popular security solution, formerly known as Microsoft Defender for cloud apps. The rebranded product will now be called Microsoft 365 Defender, aligning it with the comprehensive suite of security tools offered the tech giant.

What is Microsoft 365 Defender?

Microsoft 365 Defender is a cloud-powered security solution designed to protect organizations against a wide range of cyber threats. It combines various security features, including threat protection, identity and access management, information protection, and security management, into a single, integrated platform. This holistic approach enables businesses to safeguard their digital assets and defend against sophisticated attacks.

Why the Name Change?

The decision to rename Microsoft Defender for cloud apps to Microsoft 365 Defender reflects the company’s strategy to provide a unified security experience across its suite of productivity and collaboration tools. By aligning the name with the Microsoft 365 brand, the company aims to emphasize the seamless integration of security capabilities within its broader ecosystem.

What Does This Mean for Users?

For existing users of Microsoft Defender for cloud apps, the name change does not bring any significant changes in terms of functionality or features. The rebranding is primarily a marketing decision to better align the product with Microsoft’s overall security offerings.

What’s Next for Microsoft 365 Defender?

Microsoft is committed to continuously enhancing the capabilities of Microsoft 365 Defender to address evolving security challenges. The company plans to invest in advanced threat intelligence, machine learning, and automation to provide users with even stronger protection against sophisticated cyber threats.

In conclusion, the new name for Microsoft Defender for cloud apps is Microsoft 365 Defender. This rebranding aligns the product with Microsoft’s comprehensive suite of security tools and emphasizes the integrated nature of its security offerings. Users can expect the same robust protection against cyber threats, with Microsoft continuing to invest in further enhancing the capabilities of Microsoft 365 Defender.