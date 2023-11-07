What is the new name for DirecTV Now?

In a recent announcement, AT&T has revealed the new name for its popular streaming service, DirecTV Now. The service will now be known as AT&T TV Now, aligning it more closely with the company’s brand. This rebranding effort aims to streamline AT&T’s various streaming services and provide a more cohesive experience for customers.

FAQ:

Why did DirecTV Now change its name?

AT&T decided to change the name of DirecTV Now to AT&T TV Now in order to create a stronger connection between the streaming service and the AT&T brand. This change is part of AT&T’s broader strategy to consolidate its streaming offerings and provide a more unified experience for customers.

Will there be any changes to the service itself?

While the name is changing, the core features and functionality of the streaming service will remain the same. Customers can still enjoy their favorite live TV channels, on-demand content, and access to popular streaming apps. The rebranding is primarily focused on enhancing the overall user experience and aligning the service with AT&T’s brand identity.

When will the name change take effect?

The transition from DirecTV Now to AT&T TV Now has already begun. Existing DirecTV Now customers will gradually see the name change reflected in their app and account interfaces. New customers will be introduced to the service as AT&T TV Now.

What does this mean for current DirecTV Now subscribers?

Current DirecTV Now subscribers do not need to take any action as a result of the name change. Their accounts and subscriptions will automatically transition to AT&T TV Now. The change is purely cosmetic and will not impact the service or pricing.

In conclusion, DirecTV Now has undergone a rebranding and is now known as AT&T TV Now. This change aims to provide a more cohesive experience for customers and align the streaming service with AT&T’s brand identity. Existing subscribers can rest assured that their accounts and subscriptions will remain unchanged.