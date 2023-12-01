New Disney+ Pricing Plan: Everything You Need to Know

Disney+ has recently announced an exciting new pricing plan that is set to shake up the streaming industry. With a range of options to suit different viewers’ needs, the new plan aims to provide even more value for money. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Disney+ pricing plan.

What is the new Disney+ pricing plan?

The new Disney+ pricing plan offers three tiers: Disney+, Disney+ Bundle, and Disney+ Premier Access. The basic Disney+ subscription remains at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. This plan provides access to a vast library of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content.

The Disney+ Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month. This option allows subscribers to enjoy a wide range of entertainment, including movies, TV shows, live sports, and exclusive Hulu originals.

For those who want to access new releases directly from the comfort of their homes, Disney+ Premier Access offers early streaming of select movies for an additional fee. This feature allows subscribers to watch highly anticipated films before they become available to all Disney+ subscribers.

FAQ

Can I switch between the different pricing tiers?

Yes, you can easily switch between the different pricing tiers at any time. Simply log in to your Disney+ account and navigate to the subscription settings to make the change.

What happens if I already have a Disney+ subscription?

If you already have a Disney+ subscription, you can choose to remain on your current plan or switch to one of the new pricing tiers. The choice is entirely up to you.

Are there any additional costs for Disney+ Premier Access?

Yes, Disney+ Premier Access requires an additional fee to access new releases. The price may vary depending on the movie, but it typically ranges from $19.99 to $29.99.

With the new Disney+ pricing plan, subscribers have more options than ever before. Whether you’re a fan of classic Disney movies, live sports, or exclusive Hulu originals, there’s a plan to suit your preferences and budget. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the magic of Disney from the comfort of your own home.