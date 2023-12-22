What is the new CBS app called?

The New CBS App: Introducing Paramount+

CBS, one of the leading television networks in the United States, has recently launched a brand new streaming service called Paramount+. This exciting platform offers a wide range of content, including popular TV shows, movies, and exclusive original programming. With the rise of streaming services in recent years, CBS has taken a bold step forward to cater to the evolving needs of its audience.

What is Paramount+?

Paramount+ is the new streaming app from CBS that provides subscribers with access to a vast library of content. It offers a diverse selection of shows from CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, and other ViacomCBS-owned networks. This means that fans of various genres, from drama to comedy to reality TV, can find something to enjoy on Paramount+.

What can you expect from Paramount+?

Paramount+ aims to provide a comprehensive streaming experience, offering a wide range of content for viewers of all ages. Subscribers can enjoy popular CBS shows like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor,” as well as exclusive original series such as “Star Trek: Discovery” and “The Good Fight.” Additionally, Paramount+ offers a vast collection of movies, including classics and recent releases.

How can you access Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Users can download the app from their respective app stores or access it through the Paramount+ website.

Is Paramount+ a paid service?

Yes, Paramount+ is a subscription-based service. It offers different plans to cater to different needs, including an ad-supported plan and a commercial-free plan. Subscribers can choose the option that best suits their preferences and enjoy unlimited streaming of their favorite content.

Conclusion

With the launch of Paramount+, CBS has entered the competitive streaming market, offering a vast array of content to its viewers. Whether you’re a fan of CBS shows, classic movies, or exclusive original series, Paramount+ has something for everyone. So, why not give it a try and explore the world of entertainment at your fingertips?

