Survivors: The Harrowing True Story Behind “The Society of the Snow”

In a gripping tale of survival against all odds, the true events that inspired the Netflix film “The Society of the Snow” are as extraordinary as they are harrowing. Based on the 1972 disaster of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, the film depicts the incredible journey of 32 survivors who braved the unforgiving Andes Mountains after a tragic plane crash.

En route from Montevideo, Uruguay, to Santiago, Chile, the ill-fated flight crashed when the pilots decided to take a lower altitude to navigate over a mountain pass. However, they descended too soon and collided with the mountain, resulting in the loss of twelve lives. Despite receiving clearance from air traffic control, the unfortunate turn of events left the survivors stranded in a hostile environment.

The survivors’ ordeal was far from over. As days turned into weeks, they faced freezing temperatures, avalanches, and dwindling supplies. To protect themselves from the elements, they constructed a shelter using suitcases to shield the fuselage. As their hunger grew unbearable, they resorted to consuming scraps of leather from their ripped baggage.

Tragically, hope seemed to fade when news reached the survivors that the search had been called off, and they were presumed dead. But their determination to survive persisted. After being buried under snow for three days following avalanches, they emerged and made the decision to venture out in search of help.

With sheer determination and resilience, a group of three men managed to navigate the treacherous terrain and make contact with Sergio Catalan, who alerted authorities about their dire situation. Although inclement weather initially hampered rescue efforts, eventually all the survivors were airlifted to safety, albeit not without further hardships.

“The Society of the Snow” may be a fictionalized account, but its core fact remains rooted in the incredible bravery and endurance of those who experienced the real-life tragedy. Their story serves as a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the will to survive against insurmountable odds.