What is the name of the song for M&S Christmas advert?

In the midst of the holiday season, one question that has been on the minds of many is: What is the name of the song featured in the M&S Christmas advert? This annual tradition of eagerly awaiting the release of festive advertisements has become a staple for many, and the accompanying music often plays a significant role in setting the mood. So, let’s dive into the details and uncover the answer to this burning question.

The song featured in the M&S Christmas advert is titled “Forever Young.” It is a cover of the original song the German synth-pop band Alphaville, released in 1984. The cover version used in the advert is performed the British singer-songwriter Becky Hill, known for her powerful vocals and numerous chart-topping hits.

FAQ:

Q: Who sings the song in the M&S Christmas advert?

A: The song is performed Becky Hill, a British singer-songwriter.

Q: What is the original song that the cover is based on?

A: The original song is called “Forever Young” and was released Alphaville in 1984.

Q: Can I find the song on streaming platforms?

A: Yes, the cover version of “Forever Young” Becky Hill is available on various streaming platforms, such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Q: Are there any other versions of the song?

A: Yes, “Forever Young” has been covered several artists over the years, including Jay-Z and Youth Group.

The choice of “Forever Young” for the M&S Christmas advert is a fitting one, as it captures the essence of the holiday season and the desire to hold onto cherished memories. The song’s nostalgic lyrics and Becky Hill’s soulful rendition create a heartwarming atmosphere that resonates with viewers.

In conclusion, the song featured in the M&S Christmas advert is “Forever Young” performed Becky Hill. Its timeless message and beautiful vocals make it a perfect accompaniment to the festive season. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the heartwarming melodies as you immerse yourself in the magic of the M&S Christmas advert.