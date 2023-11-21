What is the name of the browser on Sony Bravia TV?

Sony Bravia TVs are known for their stunning picture quality and advanced features, but many users often wonder about the browser that comes with these smart TVs. The browser on Sony Bravia TVs is called the “Opera TV Browser.”

The Opera TV Browser is a web browser specifically designed for smart TVs, allowing users to access the internet directly from their television screens. It offers a user-friendly interface and supports various web technologies, enabling users to browse websites, stream videos, and even play online games.

FAQ:

Q: Can I install other browsers on my Sony Bravia TV?

A: No, Sony Bravia TVs come pre-installed with the Opera TV Browser, and it is not possible to install other browsers on these TVs.

Q: Can I access all websites on the Opera TV Browser?

A: While the Opera TV Browser supports various web technologies, it may not be able to display all websites perfectly. Some websites may not be optimized for TV screens or may require additional plugins that are not supported the browser.

Q: Can I use the Opera TV Browser to access streaming services like Netflix or YouTube?

A: Yes, the Opera TV Browser allows you to access popular streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, and many others. However, it’s worth noting that some smart TVs also have dedicated apps for these services, which may offer a more optimized and user-friendly experience.

Q: Can I browse the internet while watching TV on my Sony Bravia?

A: Yes, the Opera TV Browser allows you to multitask browsing the internet while watching TV. You can open a small window for the browser while continuing to enjoy your favorite shows or movies.

In conclusion, the Opera TV Browser is the default web browser on Sony Bravia TVs. It provides users with the ability to browse the internet, access streaming services, and enjoy various online activities directly on their television screens. While it may have some limitations in terms of website compatibility, it offers a convenient and enjoyable web browsing experience for Sony Bravia TV users.