What is the name of 72 angel?

In the realm of angelology, the study of angels, there is a fascinating concept known as the 72 angels. These angels are believed to hold significant power and influence over various aspects of human life. But what exactly are their names, and what do they represent? Let’s delve into this intriguing topic.

According to ancient texts, the 72 angels are derived from the mystical tradition of the Kabbalah, a branch of Jewish mysticism. These angels are associated with the 72 three-lettered names of God, which are believed to hold immense spiritual energy. Each angel is said to govern a specific degree of the zodiac and possesses unique qualities and attributes.

FAQ:

Q: What are some examples of the names of these angels?

A: Some of the names associated with the 72 angels include Vehuiah, Jeliel, Sitael, Elemiah, and Mahasiah, among others. Each angel is believed to have a specific purpose and can be invoked for assistance in various aspects of life.

Q: What do these angels represent?

A: The 72 angels are associated with different aspects of human existence, such as love, healing, protection, abundance, and spiritual growth. Each angel is believed to possess unique qualities that can be called upon for guidance and support.

Q: How can one connect with these angels?

A: Many people believe that connecting with these angels involves meditation, prayer, and invoking their names. By focusing on the specific angel and their associated qualities, individuals seek to establish a spiritual connection and seek their assistance.

It is important to note that beliefs surrounding the 72 angels vary among different spiritual traditions and individuals. Some view them as literal beings, while others interpret them as symbolic representations of divine energy. Regardless of personal beliefs, the concept of the 72 angels continues to captivate the curiosity of those interested in angelic realms and spiritual practices.

In conclusion, the 72 angels are a fascinating aspect of angelology, originating from the mystical tradition of the Kabbalah. Their names are associated with the 72 three-lettered names of God and are believed to hold significant power and influence over various aspects of human life. Whether one views them as literal beings or symbolic representations, the 72 angels continue to intrigue and inspire those seeking spiritual guidance and support.