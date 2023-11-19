What is the movie about the turkeys trying to stop Thanksgiving?

In a world where turkeys are the main course on Thanksgiving tables across America, a hilarious animated film takes a unique twist on the holiday tradition. “Free Birds” is a family-friendly comedy that tells the story of two turkeys on a mission to change history and save their kind from becoming the centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinner.

The movie follows the adventures of Reggie, a smart and witty turkey who doesn’t quite fit in with his flock, and Jake, a fearless and eccentric turkey who believes he has discovered a time machine. Together, they embark on a daring journey back in time to the very first Thanksgiving in order to prevent turkeys from ever becoming a Thanksgiving tradition.

As Reggie and Jake travel back to the 17th century, they encounter a colorful cast of characters, including Pilgrims, Native Americans, and even a villainous turkey named S.T.E.V.E. Along the way, they learn about friendship, teamwork, and the true meaning of Thanksgiving.

FAQ:

Q: Who are the main characters in “Free Birds”?

A: The main characters are Reggie, a smart turkey, and Jake, a fearless turkey.

Q: Is “Free Birds” suitable for all ages?

A: Yes, “Free Birds” is a family-friendly movie suitable for all ages.

Q: What is the message of the movie?

A: The movie promotes friendship, teamwork, and challenges the traditional notion of Thanksgiving.

Q: Is “Free Birds” based on a true story?

A: No, “Free Birds” is a fictional animated film.

Q: Is the movie funny?

A: Yes, “Free Birds” is a comedy that offers plenty of laughs for both children and adults.

In conclusion, “Free Birds” is an entertaining and heartwarming movie that offers a fresh take on the Thanksgiving holiday. With its witty humor, lovable characters, and important messages, it is sure to be a hit with audiences of all ages. So, gather your family and friends, grab some popcorn, and get ready to join Reggie and Jake on their hilarious and adventurous quest to stop Thanksgiving.