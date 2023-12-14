What is the most-watched video on YouTube?

The Most-Watched Video on YouTube: A Record-Breaking Phenomenon

YouTube, the world’s largest video-sharing platform, has become a hub for entertainment, education, and viral sensations. With billions of users and countless hours of content, it’s no surprise that some videos have skyrocketed in popularity, captivating audiences from around the globe. But which video holds the title for the most-watched on YouTube?

The Reigning Champion: “Baby Shark Dance”

Since its release in 2016, the catchy children’s song “Baby Shark Dance” has taken the world storm. Created South Korean educational brand Pinkfong, the animated video features a family of sharks and their adventures, accompanied an infectious tune. With its simple lyrics and repetitive melody, the video has captured the hearts of children and adults alike.

As of now, “Baby Shark Dance” has amassed a staggering 12.5 billion views, making it the most-watched video on YouTube. Its popularity has transcended borders and cultures, becoming a global phenomenon that has spawned countless parodies, dance challenges, and even merchandise.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

What does “views” mean on YouTube?

Views on YouTube refer to the number of times a video has been watched users. Each time a video is loaded and watched for a certain duration, it counts as a view. However, YouTube has implemented strict policies to ensure that views are legitimate and not artificially inflated.

Are there any videos close to surpassing “Baby Shark Dance”?

While “Baby Shark Dance” currently holds the top spot, there are a few videos that are inching closer to its record. As of now, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s hit song “Despacito” is the second most-watched video on YouTube, with over 7.9 billion views. Other popular contenders include “Shape of You” Ed Sheeran and “See You Again” Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth.

How long did it take for “Baby Shark Dance” to reach its record-breaking views?

It took approximately five years for “Baby Shark Dance” to reach its current milestone of 12.5 billion views. The video’s popularity surged in 2018 and continued to grow steadily, captivating audiences worldwide.

In conclusion, “Baby Shark Dance” has undoubtedly made its mark in YouTube’s history as the most-watched video. Its catchy melody and adorable characters have captured the hearts of millions, solidifying its place as a global sensation. As YouTube continues to evolve, it will be fascinating to see which video will eventually dethrone this record-breaking phenomenon.