What is the most watched movie on Netflix?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Netflix has become a household name. With a vast library of movies and TV shows, it can sometimes be overwhelming to decide what to watch. However, there is one movie that has captured the attention of millions of viewers and claimed the title of the most watched movie on Netflix.

The movie in question is none other than “Extraction,” an action-packed thriller released in 2020. Starring Chris Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Extraction” follows the story of a black-market mercenary who is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.

Since its release, “Extraction” has garnered immense popularity and has been viewed millions of Netflix subscribers worldwide. Its gripping storyline, intense action sequences, and Hemsworth’s charismatic performance have made it a favorite among viewers.

FAQ:

Q: How is the most watched movie on Netflix determined?

A: Netflix determines the most watched movie based on the number of accounts that have streamed at least two minutes of the film within the first 28 days of its release.

Q: Is “Extraction” the most critically acclaimed movie on Netflix?

A: While “Extraction” may be the most watched movie on Netflix, critical acclaim is subjective. There are several other highly acclaimed movies available on the platform that cater to different genres and tastes.

Q: Can I watch “Extraction” if I don’t have a Netflix subscription?

A: Unfortunately, “Extraction” is exclusively available on Netflix. To watch the movie, you will need a Netflix subscription.

In conclusion, “Extraction” has claimed the title of the most watched movie on Netflix, captivating audiences with its thrilling storyline and impressive performances. Whether you’re a fan of action-packed films or simply looking for an exciting movie to watch, “Extraction” is definitely worth adding to your Netflix queue.