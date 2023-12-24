What is the most visited ruins in Mexico?

The Magnificent Ruins of Chichen Itza: Mexico’s Most Visited Archaeological Site

When it comes to ancient ruins, Mexico is a treasure trove of historical wonders. Among the numerous archaeological sites scattered across the country, one stands out as the most visited and awe-inspiring: Chichen Itza. Located in the Yucatan Peninsula, Chichen Itza is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a testament to the advanced civilization of the Mayans.

Chichen Itza, meaning “at the mouth of the well of the Itza,” was once a thriving city and a major hub of Mayan culture. Its construction dates back to the 6th century AD, and it reached its peak between the 10th and 13th centuries. The site covers an area of approximately six square miles and is home to numerous architectural marvels.

One of the most iconic structures at Chichen Itza is the El Castillo, also known as the Temple of Kukulcan. This pyramid-like temple is a masterpiece of Mayan engineering, with each side consisting of 91 steps, totaling 364 steps in total. When combined with the top platform, which represents the temple itself, the total number of steps reaches 365, symbolizing the Mayan calendar.

Another notable feature of Chichen Itza is the Great Ball Court, the largest and best-preserved ball court in ancient Mesoamerica. This massive structure measures 545 feet long and 225 feet wide, with walls towering up to 26 feet high. The ball game played here held great cultural and religious significance for the Mayans, and witnessing the grandeur of the court is a truly captivating experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about Chichen Itza:

Q: How can I visit Chichen Itza?

A: Chichen Itza is easily accessible from popular tourist destinations such as Cancun and Merida. You can join a guided tour or rent a car to explore the site independently.

Q: Are there any restrictions when visiting Chichen Itza?

A: To preserve the ruins, climbing El Castillo is no longer permitted. However, visitors can still admire its grandeur from the ground. Additionally, visitors are not allowed to bring food or drinks inside the archaeological zone.

Q: What is the best time to visit Chichen Itza?

A: It is recommended to visit early in the morning or late in the afternoon to avoid the crowds and the intense midday heat. The site opens at 8:00 AM and closes at 4:30 PM.

Q: Is there an entrance fee?

A: Yes, there is an entrance fee to access Chichen Itza. The fee varies depending on whether you are a Mexican citizen or a foreign visitor. It is advisable to check the current rates before planning your visit.

Chichen Itza is not only a testament to the ingenuity of the Mayan civilization but also a window into Mexico’s rich cultural heritage. Its grandeur and historical significance make it a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts and curious travelers alike.