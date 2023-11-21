What is the most streamed on Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service owned NBCUniversal, has quickly gained traction since its launch in July 2020. With a vast library of content, including movies, TV shows, and original programming, Peacock offers a diverse range of options for its subscribers. But what exactly is the most streamed content on this platform? Let’s dive in and explore the top picks that have captured the attention of Peacock viewers.

The Office: Undoubtedly, one of the most popular shows on Peacock is “The Office.” This beloved sitcom, which originally aired on NBC, has found a new home on the streaming service. With its witty humor and relatable characters, “The Office” continues to attract a large audience, making it a top choice for Peacock subscribers.

Yellowstone: Another hit on Peacock is the critically acclaimed drama series “Yellowstone.” Starring Kevin Costner, this modern-day western follows the Dutton family as they navigate the challenges of running the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. With its gripping storyline and stunning cinematography, “Yellowstone” has become a must-watch for many Peacock users.

Law & Order: The long-running crime drama franchise “Law & Order” has also found success on Peacock. With multiple spin-offs and a dedicated fan base, this series offers a captivating look into the criminal justice system. From the original “Law & Order” to its various iterations like “SVU” and “Criminal Intent,” viewers can immerse themselves in the thrilling world of crime-solving.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is Peacock?

A: Peacock is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal that offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content.

Q: How much does Peacock cost?

A: Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options. The free tier includes limited content, while the premium tier, which costs $4.99 per month, provides access to a larger library of shows and movies.

Q: Can I watch Peacock on my smart TV?

A: Yes, Peacock is available on a variety of devices, including smart TVs, streaming media players, and mobile devices. You can download the Peacock app on your preferred device and start streaming.

In conclusion, “The Office,” “Yellowstone,” and “Law & Order” are among the most streamed content on Peacock. With its diverse selection of shows and movies, Peacock continues to captivate audiences and establish itself as a prominent player in the streaming industry. Whether you’re a fan of comedy, drama, or crime-solving, Peacock has something for everyone to enjoy.