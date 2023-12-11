What is the most ruthless cartel in Mexico?

The Most Ruthless Cartel in Mexico: Unveiling the Reign of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel

Mexico has long been plagued the presence of powerful drug cartels, each vying for control over lucrative drug trafficking routes and territories. Among these criminal organizations, one cartel stands out for its sheer ruthlessness and brutality: the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, CJNG).

The CJNG, founded in 2010, has rapidly risen to become one of the most dominant and feared cartels in Mexico. Led Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” the CJNG has gained notoriety for its extreme violence, strategic alliances, and ability to adapt to law enforcement tactics.

This ruthless cartel has been responsible for a wave of violence across Mexico, engaging in territorial disputes with rival cartels and clashing with security forces. The CJNG has been linked to numerous high-profile incidents, including the ambush and murder of 15 state police officers in 2019 and the brazen assassination attempt on Mexico City’s police chief in 2020.

The CJNG’s reign of terror extends beyond Mexico’s borders. The cartel has expanded its operations into the United States, Europe, and South America, establishing international drug trafficking networks. Its ability to infiltrate foreign markets has made it a significant player in the global drug trade.

FAQ:

Q: What is a drug cartel?

A: A drug cartel is a criminal organization that specializes in the production, transportation, and distribution of illegal drugs. These cartels often engage in violent activities to protect their interests and maintain control over drug trafficking routes.

Q: How does the CJNG compare to other Mexican cartels?

A: While there are several powerful cartels operating in Mexico, the CJNG is widely regarded as one of the most ruthless and violent. Its ability to expand its operations internationally and its willingness to engage in direct confrontations with security forces set it apart from other cartels.

Q: What is being done to combat the CJNG?

A: Mexican authorities, with assistance from international partners, have intensified efforts to dismantle the CJNG. This includes targeting its leadership, disrupting its financial networks, and enhancing cooperation between law enforcement agencies. However, the CJNG’s resilience and ability to adapt pose significant challenges in the fight against this ruthless cartel.

In conclusion, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel has earned its reputation as the most ruthless cartel in Mexico. Its reign of terror, characterized extreme violence and strategic expansion, has left a trail of bloodshed and fear. Efforts to dismantle this criminal organization continue, but the CJNG’s influence and power remain a significant challenge for Mexican authorities and the international community.