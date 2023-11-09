What is the most liked picture on Instagram?

In the world of social media, Instagram has become a powerhouse platform for sharing photos and connecting with others. With over a billion active users, it’s no surprise that some pictures on Instagram have gained immense popularity. But which photo holds the title for the most liked picture on Instagram? Let’s dive into the details.

The current record holder for the most liked picture on Instagram is a simple yet captivating image. It features an egg, yes, an ordinary egg, against a plain white background. This seemingly unremarkable photo was posted an account called @world_record_egg in January 2019. The purpose behind the post was to break the record for the most likes on Instagram, previously held Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement picture.

The egg photo quickly gained traction and went viral, capturing the attention of millions of Instagram users worldwide. People were intrigued the simplicity and the challenge of surpassing Kylie Jenner’s record. The image received an astonishing 54.5 million likes, shattering the previous record a significant margin.

FAQ:

Q: How did the egg photo become so popular?

A: The egg photo gained popularity through a combination of viral marketing, social media trends, and the curiosity of Instagram users to break records.

Q: Why did people like the egg photo?

A: People liked the egg photo as a way to participate in a global challenge and be part of something unique and record-breaking.

Q: What does it mean to go viral?

A: Going viral refers to when something, such as a photo, video, or post, spreads rapidly and extensively across the internet, often through social media platforms.

Q: Who held the record before the egg photo?

A: The previous record for the most liked picture on Instagram was held Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement picture, which received 18.3 million likes.

In conclusion, the most liked picture on Instagram is a simple egg photo that captured the attention and curiosity of millions of users worldwide. It serves as a testament to the power of viral marketing and the desire for people to be part of something extraordinary. As social media continues to evolve, who knows what picture will claim the title next?