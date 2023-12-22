The Essential Guide to DIRECTV’s Basic Package

Are you considering subscribing to DIRECTV but feeling overwhelmed the numerous package options available? Look no further! In this article, we will break down the most basic DIRECTV package, providing you with all the essential information you need to make an informed decision.

What is the most basic DIRECTV package?

The most basic DIRECTV package is called “SELECT.” It offers a wide range of channels at an affordable price, making it an excellent choice for those who want to enjoy quality entertainment without breaking the bank.

With the SELECT package, you can access over 155 channels, including popular networks like ESPN, CNN, HGTV, and more. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a movie lover, or a fan of reality TV, this package has something for everyone.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How much does the SELECT package cost?

The SELECT package is priced at $59.99 per month for the first 12 months. However, it’s important to note that prices may vary depending on your location and any ongoing promotions.

2. Can I customize my SELECT package?

While the SELECT package offers a diverse range of channels, it does not allow for customization. If you’re looking for more flexibility in choosing specific channels, you may want to explore other DIRECTV packages.

3. Does the SELECT package include local channels?

Yes, the SELECT package includes local channels such as ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX. You can enjoy your favorite local news, sports, and shows alongside the wide variety of national channels.

4. Is there an installation fee?

Yes, there is a one-time installation fee for new customers. The fee may vary depending on the complexity of the installation and any ongoing promotions.

Now that you have a better understanding of DIRECTV’s most basic package, you can confidently choose the option that best suits your entertainment needs and budget. Whether you’re a casual viewer or a dedicated couch potato, DIRECTV has a package for you!