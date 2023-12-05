The Morning Duo: A Questionable TikTok Trend

Summary: The morning duo drink combo, gaining popularity on TikTok for its claimed health benefits, consists of drinking a cup of aloe vera followed a cup of coffee. However, users are turning to the multi-level marketing company It Works to purchase these beverages, raising questions about the company’s legitimacy.

TikTok users are always on the lookout for the latest health trend, and the morning duo drink combo has caught their attention. This combination of aloe vera and coffee is said to offer a range of health benefits, including weight loss, improved skin, and increased energy levels. However, a closer look reveals that many users are purchasing these drinks from It Works, a multi-level marketing company.

It is worth noting that while the morning duo drink combo may be safe to try at home, it is the association with It Works that raises concerns. It Works has been dubbed a pyramid scheme some online, with sellers relying on false health claims and targeting vulnerable individuals. This raises questions about the legitimacy of the company and its products.

While some users may have experienced positive results from using It Works’ aloe vera juice concentrate and fat burning coffee, it is essential to approach such claims with caution. Without a medical expert’s evaluation of the ingredients in these products, it is challenging to determine their effectiveness and potential side effects.

It is also worth mentioning that It Works’ MLM strategy involves sellers promoting products on social media and recruiting others to do the same. This approach has faced criticism in the past for its reliance on false health claims and potentially exploitative tactics.

In conclusion, while the morning duo drink combo might sound appealing for its alleged health benefits, consumers should be cautious when purchasing these products from It Works. It is essential to do thorough research and consult with medical experts before incorporating any new health trend into one’s routine.