What is the Monthly Fee for Citizens Bank?

Citizens Bank, one of the leading financial institutions in the United States, offers a wide range of banking services to its customers. Among the many questions that potential customers often have is, “What is the monthly fee for Citizens Bank?” In this article, we will explore the answer to this question and provide some additional information about the bank’s fees and charges.

Monthly Fee:

Citizens Bank offers various types of accounts, each with its own fee structure. The monthly fee for a Citizens Bank account depends on the type of account you choose. For example, their basic checking account, known as the “One Deposit Checking” account, does not have a monthly maintenance fee if you make at least one deposit per statement period. However, if you fail to meet this requirement, a monthly fee of $9.99 will be charged.

FAQ:

Q: Are there any other types of accounts offered Citizens Bank?

A: Yes, Citizens Bank offers a range of accounts including savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit (CDs).

Q: Do all Citizens Bank accounts have a monthly fee?

A: No, not all accounts have a monthly fee. Some accounts, like the One Deposit Checking account, do not have a monthly maintenance fee if certain requirements are met.

Q: Can I avoid the monthly fee?

A: Yes, meeting the requirements set Citizens Bank for each account type, you can avoid the monthly fee.

Q: Are there any additional fees I should be aware of?

A: Yes, apart from the monthly fee, there may be other fees associated with specific transactions or services, such as overdraft fees, ATM fees, or wire transfer fees. It is important to review the fee schedule provided Citizens Bank or consult with a representative to understand all applicable charges.

In conclusion, the monthly fee for Citizens Bank varies depending on the type of account you choose. By understanding the fee structure and meeting the requirements set the bank, you can avoid monthly maintenance fees and enjoy the benefits of banking with Citizens Bank.