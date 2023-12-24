What is the monthly cost of Verizon 5G home internet?

Verizon 5G Home Internet: How Much Does It Cost?

Verizon, one of the leading telecommunications companies in the United States, has been making waves with its 5G home internet service. With promises of lightning-fast speeds and reliable connectivity, many people are curious about the monthly cost of this cutting-edge technology. Let’s dive into the details and find out what Verizon’s 5G home internet will cost you.

Monthly Pricing Plans

Verizon offers different pricing plans for its 5G home internet service, allowing customers to choose the one that best suits their needs. As of now, the company offers two main plans:

: This plan costs $50 per month for Verizon wireless customers and $70 per month for non-Verizon wireless customers. It provides download speeds of up to 300 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50 Mbps. 5G Home Internet+: Priced at $70 per month for Verizon wireless customers and $90 per month for non-Verizon wireless customers, this plan offers faster speeds with download speeds of up to 1 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 50 Mbps.

It’s important to note that these prices are subject to change and may vary depending on your location and any ongoing promotions or discounts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is 5G home internet?

A: 5G home internet is a wireless broadband service that utilizes Verizon’s 5G network to provide high-speed internet access to residential homes. It eliminates the need for traditional wired connections, such as cable or fiber.

Q: How fast is Verizon’s 5G home internet?

A: Verizon’s 5G home internet offers download speeds of up to 1 Gbps, depending on the plan you choose and your location. This allows for seamless streaming, online gaming, and other bandwidth-intensive activities.

Q: Is 5G home internet available everywhere?

A: Currently, Verizon’s 5G home internet is available in select cities across the United States. The availability of the service is expanding, but it’s essential to check Verizon’s coverage map or contact their customer service to determine if it’s available in your area.

Q: Do I need special equipment for Verizon’s 5G home internet?

A: Yes, to access Verizon’s 5G home internet, you’ll need a 5G-compatible router provided Verizon. The company offers a self-installation kit that includes all the necessary equipment and instructions to set up the service.

With its competitive pricing and impressive speeds, Verizon’s 5G home internet is an enticing option for those seeking a reliable and fast internet connection. As the technology continues to evolve and expand, it’s worth keeping an eye on Verizon’s offerings to see how they may benefit your home internet needs.