BlueJeans is a popular video conferencing platform that has gained immense popularity in recent times. With the increasing demand for remote communication tools, many individuals and businesses have turned to BlueJeans to connect with colleagues, clients, and friends. However, one question that often arises is, “What is the maximum attendance capacity of BlueJeans?”

BlueJeans offers a robust and scalable solution for video conferencing, allowing users to connect from anywhere in the world. The platform boasts impressive features such as high-definition video and audio quality, screen sharing capabilities, and interactive tools for collaboration. But when it comes to the maximum number of participants, what is the limit?

BlueJeans has a maximum attendance capacity of up to 150 participants in a single meeting. This means that you can have up to 150 individuals joining your video conference at the same time. Whether you are hosting a large-scale webinar, a virtual conference, or a team meeting, BlueJeans can accommodate a significant number of attendees.

FAQ:

Q: Can I increase the maximum attendance capacity of BlueJeans?

A: By default, BlueJeans allows up to 150 participants in a meeting. However, if you require a higher capacity, you can contact BlueJeans’ sales team to discuss enterprise-level solutions that can accommodate larger audiences.

Q: Is there a limit on the number of meetings I can host?

A: BlueJeans does not impose any restrictions on the number of meetings you can host. You can schedule and host as many meetings as you need, provided you have an active subscription.

Q: Can all participants actively engage in the meeting?

A: Yes, BlueJeans allows all participants to actively engage in the meeting. Users can share their screens, chat with others, and participate in interactive features such as polls and Q&A sessions.

In conclusion, BlueJeans offers a maximum attendance capacity of up to 150 participants, making it a suitable choice for various virtual gatherings. Whether you are hosting a small team meeting or a large-scale webinar, BlueJeans provides a reliable and scalable solution for seamless communication and collaboration.