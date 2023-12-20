“Marinated Diet Coke”: TikTok’s Latest Trend in Refreshing Drinks

Summary: The latest trend on TikTok involves a unique twist on a classic beverage – the “marinated Diet Coke.” TikToker Kristen (@hauskris) has taken to social media to share her method of creating this delicious drink, which involves marinating a can of Diet Coke in the fridge for several days. While Coca-Cola’s iconic soft drink is available in various forms, such as plastic bottles, glass bottles, and cans, the marinating process lends a unique taste profile to the beverage.

Kristen’s video quickly gained popularity, amassing over 1.8 million views. Even the official Diet Coke TikTok account gave the trend its seal of approval, stating, “Nothing like the first sip of a marinated Diet Coke.” Fans of the trend have praised the fizzy and flavorful experience of consuming a marinated Diet Coke, with some even suggesting it should be featured in a Super Bowl commercial.

To create the perfect marinated Diet Coke, Kristen recommends letting the can marinate in the fridge for at least three days. However, she notes that five days yield a “really good” result, while anything over a week brings out a “phenomenal” taste. For an added touch, she suggests using frozen lime, namely “true lime,” to enhance the drink’s flavor and crispness.

While marinated Diet Coke may be a recent trend on TikTok, some have discovered its delights long before the social media platform’s emergence. One commenter mentioned that their mother has been enjoying marinated Diet Coke with frozen lime since the 90s.

So, if you’re looking for a refreshing twist on a classic beverage, why not give the marinated Diet Coke trend a try? With its fizzy and crisp qualities, it just might become your new guilty pleasure.