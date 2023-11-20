What is the majority race in Sacramento?

Sacramento, the capital city of California, is known for its diverse population and vibrant cultural scene. With a rich history and a melting pot of ethnicities, it is interesting to explore the majority race in this bustling city.

The Majority Race:

According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the majority race in Sacramento is White or Caucasian. As of the most recent survey, approximately 45% of the population identifies as White. However, it is important to note that Sacramento is a city with a significant multicultural presence, and no single racial or ethnic group dominates the population.

Diversity in Sacramento:

Sacramento is renowned for its diversity, with a wide range of racial and ethnic backgrounds represented. Alongside the White population, the city is home to significant communities of Hispanic or Latino, African American, Asian, and Native American residents. This multicultural makeup contributes to the city’s vibrant atmosphere and fosters a sense of inclusivity.

FAQ:

Q: What is the percentage of Hispanic or Latino population in Sacramento?

A: According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 28% of Sacramento’s population identifies as Hispanic or Latino.

Q: How about the African American population?

A: The African American population in Sacramento accounts for around 14% of the total population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Q: What is the percentage of Asian residents in Sacramento?

A: The Asian population in Sacramento makes up approximately 18% of the total population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Q: Are there any significant Native American communities in Sacramento?

A: While the Native American population in Sacramento is relatively smaller compared to other ethnic groups, it still represents an important part of the city’s cultural fabric.

In conclusion, while the majority race in Sacramento is White or Caucasian, the city’s population is incredibly diverse, with significant communities of Hispanic or Latino, African American, Asian, and Native American residents. This multicultural blend contributes to the city’s vibrant and inclusive atmosphere, making Sacramento a truly unique place to live and visit.