What is the Lunch of Kerala?

Kerala, a state located in the southern part of India, is known for its rich cultural heritage and delectable cuisine. One of the highlights of Kerala’s culinary offerings is its traditional lunch, which is a feast for both the eyes and the taste buds. This article aims to explore the various components of a typical Kerala lunch and shed light on the unique flavors that make it so special.

The Components of a Kerala Lunch

A traditional Kerala lunch, also known as a “sadya,” is a grand affair consisting of a variety of dishes served on a banana leaf. The meal typically begins with a serving of rice, which is accompanied an array of curries, side dishes, pickles, and desserts. The star of the show is undoubtedly the “sambar,” a flavorful lentil-based curry made with a medley of vegetables and spices. Other popular curries include “aviyal” (a mixed vegetable curry), “thoran” (stir-fried vegetables with coconut), and “olan” (a curry made with ash gourd and coconut milk).

The Flavors of Kerala Lunch

Kerala cuisine is known for its bold and aromatic flavors, which are achieved through the skillful use of spices and ingredients. The use of coconut, both in its grated form and as coconut milk, is a defining characteristic of Kerala cuisine. The combination of spices such as turmeric, cumin, mustard seeds, and curry leaves adds depth and complexity to the dishes. The use of tamarind and kokum imparts a tangy flavor, while the liberal use of chili peppers adds a fiery kick to the meal.

FAQ

Q: What is the significance of serving the meal on a banana leaf?

A: Serving the meal on a banana leaf is a traditional practice in Kerala. The leaf not only acts as a natural and eco-friendly plate but also imparts a subtle flavor to the food.

Q: Is a Kerala lunch vegetarian?

A: Yes, a traditional Kerala lunch is predominantly vegetarian. However, some variations may include seafood dishes.

Q: Are there any specific customs or rituals associated with a Kerala lunch?

A: Yes, a Kerala lunch is often served during festive occasions and weddings. It is customary to eat the meal with one’s hands, sitting cross-legged on the floor.

In conclusion, the lunch of Kerala is a culinary delight that showcases the rich flavors and cultural heritage of the region. From the aromatic curries to the fragrant rice, every element of the meal is carefully crafted to create a harmonious and satisfying dining experience. So, if you ever find yourself in Kerala, don’t miss the opportunity to savor this traditional feast on a banana leaf.