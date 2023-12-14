What is the lowest rated movie ever?

The Unforgettable Flop: Exploring the Lowest Rated Movie of All Time

Every now and then, a movie comes along that fails to captivate audiences and critics alike. These cinematic disasters often fade into obscurity, but there is one film that has managed to etch its name into the annals of infamy as the lowest rated movie of all time. With a rating so abysmal, it begs the question: what exactly is the lowest rated movie ever?

The Title Holder: “Birdemic: Shock and Terror”

Released in 2010, “Birdemic: Shock and Terror” quickly gained notoriety for its laughable special effects, amateurish acting, and nonsensical plot. Directed James Nguyen, this low-budget horror film follows the story of a small town under attack a horde of deadly birds. Despite its unintentional comedic value, “Birdemic” failed to impress audiences and critics alike, earning a staggering 1.8 out of 10 rating on IMDb.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

What does “lowest rated movie” mean?

The term “lowest rated movie” refers to a film that has received the lowest average rating from audiences or critics. This rating is often based on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the lowest and 10 being the highest.

How is the lowest rated movie determined?

The lowest rated movie is determined calculating the average rating given audiences or critics. This can be done through various platforms such as IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, or Metacritic, which collect ratings and reviews from a wide range of sources.

Why do some movies receive such low ratings?

There are several reasons why a movie may receive a low rating. These can include poor acting, weak storytelling, bad special effects, or a combination of these factors. Ultimately, it comes down to the overall quality of the film and how well it resonates with its audience.

Is “Birdemic: Shock and Terror” the only movie with a low rating?

No, “Birdemic” is not the only movie with a low rating. There have been numerous films throughout history that have received extremely low ratings. However, “Birdemic” holds the distinction of being the lowest rated movie on IMDb, making it a standout in the realm of cinematic failures.

While “Birdemic: Shock and Terror” may have achieved the dubious honor of being the lowest rated movie ever, it serves as a reminder that even the most poorly received films can find a place in the hearts of cult movie enthusiasts. So, if you’re in the mood for a laughably bad movie night, “Birdemic” might just be the perfect choice.