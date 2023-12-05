What is the Lowest Grossing Movie in History?

In the vast world of cinema, where box office numbers often dominate headlines, there is a lesser-known category that captures the attention of movie enthusiasts and industry insiders alike: the lowest grossing movie. While blockbusters and record-breaking hits tend to steal the spotlight, these underperforming films hold a unique place in the annals of cinema history. But what exactly defines the lowest grossing movie, and which film holds this dubious distinction?

Defining the Lowest Grossing Movie

The lowest grossing movie refers to a film that has generated the least amount of revenue at the box office. This figure is typically measured in terms of worldwide ticket sales, taking into account both domestic and international markets. While there is no specific threshold that determines a movie as the lowest grossing, it is generally understood to be a film that has significantly underperformed in terms of financial success.

The Current Record Holder

As of now, the title for the lowest grossing movie is held “Zyzzyx Road,” a 2006 independent thriller directed John Penney. Starring Tom Sizemore and Katherine Heigl, the film was made on a shoestring budget of around $1.2 million. However, due to a limited release and minimal marketing efforts, “Zyzzyx Road” only managed to earn a meager $30 at the box office. Yes, you read that correctly, just thirty dollars.

FAQ about the Lowest Grossing Movie

Q: How is the gross revenue of a movie calculated?

A: The gross revenue of a movie is calculated adding up the total ticket sales from all theaters where the film has been screened. This figure does not take into account production costs or other expenses associated with making the movie.

Q: Are there any other notable low grossing movies?

A: While “Zyzzyx Road” currently holds the record, there have been other films that have struggled at the box office. For example, “The Devil’s Violinist” (2013) earned just $9,000, and “Storage 24” (2012) made only $72.

Q: Why do some movies perform so poorly at the box office?

A: There can be various reasons for a movie’s poor performance, including lack of marketing, limited release, negative reviews, or competition from other highly anticipated films. Additionally, some low-budget independent films may not have the resources to reach a wider audience.

While the lowest grossing movies may not have achieved financial success, they still contribute to the diverse landscape of cinema. These films serve as a reminder that box office numbers do not always reflect the artistic or cultural value of a movie. So, the next time you stumble upon a lesser-known film, remember that even the lowest grossing movies have a story to tell.