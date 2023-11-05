What is the longest Twitter thread?

Twitter, the popular social media platform known for its 280-character limit, has seen its fair share of viral threads. From heartwarming stories to heated debates, Twitter threads have become a way for users to share their thoughts and engage with others. But have you ever wondered what the longest Twitter thread is? Let’s dive into this intriguing topic.

The Record-Breaking Thread

As of now, the longest Twitter thread on record is a staggering 36,000 tweets long. Created a user named @andreuswolf, this thread began on November 23, 2014, and continued for an astonishing 12 days. The thread covered a wide range of topics, including personal anecdotes, jokes, and even philosophical musings. It captivated Twitter users around the world, who eagerly followed along as it grew longer and longer.

FAQ

Q: How is the length of a Twitter thread determined?

A: The length of a Twitter thread is determined the number of tweets within it. Each tweet can contain up to 280 characters, including spaces and punctuation.

Q: Can anyone create a long Twitter thread?

A: Yes, anyone with a Twitter account can create a thread. However, it takes dedication and time to create a thread as long as the record-breaking one. Most threads tend to be much shorter, consisting of a few tweets.

Q: Are there any limitations to creating a long Twitter thread?

A: While there is no specific limit to the length of a Twitter thread, it’s important to note that threads that are too long may become difficult to follow and may not receive as much engagement from other users.

Q: How can I find the longest Twitter thread?

A: The longest Twitter thread is not easily accessible through Twitter’s search function. However, news articles and online forums often discuss notable threads, making it possible to find information about them.

In conclusion, the longest Twitter thread to date is an impressive 36,000 tweets long. While it may not be easy to create such a lengthy thread, it serves as a testament to the diverse and engaging conversations that can take place on Twitter. So, the next time you stumble upon a captivating thread, remember that it could be the start of something record-breaking.