What is the longest running crime series in the UK?

The Longest Running Crime Series in the UK: A Look into the Enduring Legacy of “Midsomer Murders”

Introduction

When it comes to crime series, the United Kingdom has a rich history of producing captivating and long-lasting shows. Among them, one series stands out as the longest running crime drama in the UK: “Midsomer Murders.” With its intriguing storylines, picturesque settings, and a dedicated fan base, this iconic show has become a staple of British television.

The Legacy of “Midsomer Murders”

“Midsomer Murders” first aired in 1997 and is still going strong today, making it the longest running crime series in the UK. Set in the fictional county of Midsomer, the show follows Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby as he investigates a seemingly never-ending string of murders in the idyllic countryside. The series has become renowned for its intricate plots, eccentric characters, and the stunning beauty of its rural locations.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How many seasons of “Midsomer Murders” have been aired?

A: As of 2021, “Midsomer Murders” has aired 22 seasons, with over 130 episodes.

Q: Who are the main characters in “Midsomer Murders”?

A: The show has seen several lead actors over the years, but the character of Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby, portrayed Neil Dudgeon, has been a constant presence since 2011.

Q: What makes “Midsomer Murders” so popular?

A: The show’s popularity can be attributed to its unique blend of mystery, drama, and dark humor. Additionally, the picturesque English countryside settings and the intriguing murder mysteries have captivated audiences for over two decades.

Conclusion

With its enduring legacy and dedicated fan base, “Midsomer Murders” has solidified its place as the longest running crime series in the UK. Its ability to consistently deliver compelling storylines and maintain high viewership is a testament to the show’s quality and the talent of its creators. As the series continues to entertain audiences, it remains a beloved fixture of British television, showcasing the enduring appeal of crime dramas in the UK.