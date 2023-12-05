What is the longest running Broadway show still open?

The Unstoppable Legacy: The Longest Running Broadway Show Still Open

For decades, Broadway has been the pinnacle of theatrical entertainment, captivating audiences with its dazzling performances and unforgettable stories. Among the countless shows that have graced the iconic stages, one production stands tall as the reigning champion of longevity. Ladies and gentlemen, let us introduce you to “The Phantom of the Opera,” the longest running Broadway show still open.

What is “The Phantom of the Opera”?

“The Phantom of the Opera” is a musical composed Andrew Lloyd Webber, with lyrics Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe. Based on the French novel Gaston Leroux, it tells the haunting tale of a disfigured musical genius who becomes obsessed with a young soprano, Christine Daaé.

How long has it been running?

Since its grand debut on January 26, 1988, “The Phantom of the Opera” has been captivating audiences at the Majestic Theatre in New York City. As of today, it has been running for an astonishing over 33 years and has surpassed an incredible 13,000 performances.

What makes it so enduring?

There are several factors that contribute to the enduring success of “The Phantom of the Opera.” Its timeless story, breathtaking music, and stunning set designs continue to captivate audiences of all ages. The show’s ability to transport viewers into a world of mystery, romance, and tragedy has made it a beloved classic.

What records has it broken?

“The Phantom of the Opera” has shattered numerous records throughout its illustrious run. It holds the title for the longest running show in Broadway history, surpassing the previous record set “Cats.” Additionally, it has grossed over $6 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing entertainment event of all time.

Will it ever end?

While no one can predict the future, “The Phantom of the Opera” shows no signs of slowing down. Its timeless appeal and dedicated fan base ensure that it will continue to grace the Broadway stage for years to come. So, if you haven’t experienced the magic of this iconic production, now is the perfect time to immerse yourself in its enchanting world.

As the curtain rises night after night, “The Phantom of the Opera” continues to captivate audiences with its mesmerizing performances. Its enduring legacy serves as a testament to the power of storytelling and the magic of Broadway. So, whether you’re a theater enthusiast or a casual observer, don’t miss the opportunity to witness history in the making.