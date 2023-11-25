What is the legal age to smoke Korea?

What is the legal age to smoke in Korea?

In Korea, the legal age to smoke is 19. This means that individuals must be at least 19 years old to purchase and consume tobacco products. The legal age was raised from 18 to 19 in 2019 as part of the government’s efforts to reduce smoking rates among young people.

The increase in the legal smoking age was implemented to discourage teenagers from taking up the habit at an early age. Studies have shown that individuals who start smoking during their teenage years are more likely to become long-term smokers and face a higher risk of developing smoking-related health issues.

FAQ:

Q: What are the penalties for underage smoking in Korea?

A: Underage smoking is considered a violation of the law in Korea. If caught smoking underage, individuals may face fines and mandatory participation in smoking cessation programs. Vendors who sell tobacco products to minors can also be fined or have their business licenses revoked.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the legal smoking age?

A: No, there are no exceptions to the legal smoking age in Korea. Regardless of the circumstances, individuals must be 19 years old or above to purchase and consume tobacco products.

Q: Are there any restrictions on smoking in public places?

A: Yes, there are restrictions on smoking in public places in Korea. Smoking is prohibited in most indoor public spaces, including restaurants, cafes, and government buildings. Designated smoking areas can be found in some outdoor locations, but smoking in non-designated areas may result in fines.

Q: Are there any initiatives to further reduce smoking rates in Korea?

A: Yes, the Korean government has implemented various initiatives to reduce smoking rates. These include increasing taxes on tobacco products, implementing graphic warning labels on cigarette packages, and promoting smoking cessation programs and campaigns.

In conclusion, the legal age to smoke in Korea is 19. The government’s decision to raise the legal smoking age aims to discourage young people from starting the habit early and reduce smoking rates among teenagers. It is important for individuals to adhere to the legal age restrictions and for vendors to comply with the law to promote a healthier society.