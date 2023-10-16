TikTok Sharpie Drama: A Colorful Tale of High School Scandal

The internet is buzzing with excitement over the latest scandal unfolding on TikTok, but it’s not what you might expect. Instead of influencers, the drama centers around a group of colorful pens known as Sharpie markers. A TikTok account called @welovemarkers has gained millions of views narrating the affairs of “Sharpie High,” a fictional high school reminiscent of teen drama shows like Riverdale, Euphoria, and Gossip Girl.

In the TikTok videos, the storyteller, whose identity remains unknown, narrates a tale of drama involving the Sharpie pens, each named after their respective colors. The story takes a turn when a new student named Lavender enters the picture. Lavender’s arrival sets off a chain of events that involves nefarious teachers, broken hearts, and marriages gone wrong.

The TikTok account has amassed a massive following, with approximately 656.6K followers. Viewers couldn’t help but get invested in the unfolding drama, eagerly following each episode to see what would happen next.

The story begins introducing the characters, the blue and pink markers who are considered the “hottest couple in school,” and the “Mint and Purple” markers, the second most popular couple. Everything seems to be going well until Lavender, described as a “homewrecker and a sl*t,” enters the scene.

Lavender sets her sights on the popular couples and conspires to steal their boyfriends. She successfully infiltrates the friend group, with Pink and Purple welcoming her warmly. However, behind their backs, Lavender manipulates the boys into spending time with her, creating tension and causing suspicion among the group.

The TikTok videos also depict scenes of the Sharpie caps being opened, which Distractify speculates symbolizes the trio taking their clothes off. While Pink and Purple wait anxiously for responses from their boyfriends, they hatch a plan to make Lavender interact with other boys as a setup.

As the story progresses, Lavender approaches her school teacher, Mr. Black, proposing an intimate relationship to improve her failing grades. She blackmails him revealing his own affair with another teacher. Meanwhile, Pink and Purple introduce Lavender to Orange, further complicating the relationships.

In a twist, it is revealed that Lavender and Mint accidentally switch caps, leading to a private encounter between Lavender and Mr. Black that is discovered Principal Black. Pink and Purple confront their boyfriends about the affair, causing tension and suspicion among the group.

The drama reaches a boiling point when Mint and Lavender switch back to their original caps, but they worry about getting caught. Mint insults his ex-girlfriend, Purple, claiming she is not smart enough to figure out the truth.

Netizens have been captivated the TikTok Sharpie drama, expressing their excitement and disappointment over getting invested in a fictional high school story. Social media has been abuzz with comments and reactions to the unfolding saga. Fans eagerly await the release of the fifth part of the series on October 17.

