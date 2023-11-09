What is the largest Indian restaurant chain in the US?

Indian cuisine has gained immense popularity in the United States over the past few decades. With its rich flavors and diverse range of dishes, it has become a favorite choice for many food enthusiasts. As a result, several Indian restaurant chains have emerged across the country, catering to the growing demand for this delectable cuisine. Among these chains, one stands out as the largest Indian restaurant chain in the US – Curry House.

Curry House, founded in 1983, has established itself as a prominent player in the Indian food industry. With over 100 locations spread across various states, it has successfully captured the taste buds of Americans from coast to coast. The chain offers a wide array of traditional Indian dishes, ranging from aromatic curries to flavorful biryanis and tandoori specialties.

FAQ:

Q: What sets Curry House apart from other Indian restaurant chains?

A: Curry House prides itself on its commitment to authentic flavors and high-quality ingredients. The chain’s chefs are trained in traditional Indian cooking techniques, ensuring that each dish is prepared with utmost care and attention to detail.

Q: Are there any vegetarian or vegan options available at Curry House?

A: Yes, Curry House offers a variety of vegetarian and vegan dishes to cater to different dietary preferences. From vegetable curries to lentil soups and freshly baked bread, there are plenty of options for those seeking plant-based meals.

Q: Can I order online or through a mobile app?

A: Absolutely! Curry House understands the convenience of online ordering and has made it possible for customers to place their orders through their website or mobile app. This allows for a seamless and hassle-free dining experience.

Q: Does Curry House offer catering services?

A: Yes, Curry House provides catering services for various events, including corporate gatherings, weddings, and parties. Their extensive menu options and professional service make them a popular choice for those looking to add a touch of Indian cuisine to their special occasions.

Curry House’s success as the largest Indian restaurant chain in the US can be attributed to its dedication to quality, authenticity, and customer satisfaction. With its widespread presence and diverse menu, it continues to bring the flavors of India to the American palate, making it a go-to destination for Indian food lovers across the nation.