What is the largest gun on the AC-130 gunship?

The AC-130 gunship is a fearsome weapon in the arsenal of the United States Air Force. It is a heavily armed ground-attack aircraft that provides close air support to troops on the ground. One of the most impressive features of this aircraft is its array of powerful guns, with the largest being the 105mm M102 howitzer.

The 105mm M102 howitzer is a cannon that is mounted on the side of the AC-130 gunship. It is a versatile weapon that can fire a variety of ammunition, including high-explosive rounds and illumination flares. The howitzer has a range of approximately 10 miles and can deliver devastating firepower to enemy targets on the ground.

The M102 howitzer is operated a crew of three, who are responsible for loading, aiming, and firing the weapon. The gun is typically used to engage enemy vehicles, buildings, and other fortified positions. Its firepower is so immense that it can destroy tanks and other armored vehicles with ease.

FAQ:

Q: How many guns does the AC-130 gunship have?

A: The AC-130 gunship is equipped with a total of four guns. These include a 105mm M102 howitzer, a 40mm Bofors cannon, and two 20mm Vulcan cannons.

Q: What is the purpose of the AC-130 gunship?

A: The AC-130 gunship is primarily used for close air support missions. It provides fire support to troops on the ground, engaging enemy targets and providing cover during combat operations.

Q: How effective is the 105mm M102 howitzer?

A: The 105mm M102 howitzer is an extremely effective weapon. Its firepower and range make it a formidable asset on the battlefield, capable of neutralizing enemy threats with precision and devastating force.

Q: How does the AC-130 gunship operate?

A: The AC-130 gunship operates flying over the battlefield and engaging targets using its onboard guns. It can loiter over a target area for extended periods, providing continuous fire support to friendly forces.

In conclusion, the AC-130 gunship’s largest gun is the 105mm M102 howitzer. This powerful cannon is capable of delivering immense firepower to enemy targets on the ground, making the gunship a formidable asset in any combat situation.