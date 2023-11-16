New Dance Challenge Brings Renewed Attention to Rap Album

Last year, JID’s rap album, The Forever Story, made waves in the music industry. The critically acclaimed album, featuring hit singles like “Surround Sound,” “Dance Now,” and “Kody Blu 31,” catapulted the Atlanta rapper to commercial success and peaked at an impressive No. 12 on the Billboard 200. However, it seems that this year, The Forever Story is once again in the spotlight, thanks to a new viral trend on TikTok known as the Surround Sound Challenge.

The Surround Sound Challenge, also referred to as the Ceiling Challenge, has taken TikTok storm. Participants are enthusiastically attaching their phones to the ceilings of various locations, including homes, classrooms, offices, and even retail establishments. From this unique top-down perspective, they showcase their dance moves to the energetic beat of JID’s single.

Dreamville, the record label JID is signed to, has embraced this trend wholeheartedly. They have been sharing some of the most impressive and creative examples of the Surround Sound Challenge on their TikTok account, @dreamville.

Ibrahim H., president of Dreamville, recently acknowledged the streaming resurgence of JID’s song due to its popularity on TikTok. In a lighthearted tweet, he stated, “Crazy. Great music never dies; it just needs a little tik tok.” Indeed, TikTok has become a formidable platform for reigniting interest in older or overlooked singles, giving them a second chance at success.

The virality of TikTok challenges has proven to be a valuable tool for artists and labels to connect with audiences and breathe new life into their music. By harnessing the power of user-generated content and social media trends, lesser-known tracks can swiftly transition from obscurity to the charts, showcasing the wide-ranging impact of the TikTok phenomenon.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Surround Sound Challenge?

A: The Surround Sound Challenge is a viral trend on TikTok where users tape their phones to the ceilings of various locations and showcase their dance moves to the beat of JID’s single, “Surround Sound.”

Q: What is the streaming resurgence mentioned in the article?

A: The streaming resurgence refers to the increase in streams and popularity of JID’s song “Surround Sound” as a result of its viral success on TikTok.

Q: How has TikTok helped lesser-known songs gain attention?

A: TikTok challenges provide a platform for users to create engaging content and share it widely. When a challenge goes viral, it can bring attention to overlooked or less popular songs, often resulting in increased streams and charting success.