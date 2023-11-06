Introducing “Instagram Highlights”: Your Personal Year-in-Review

In today’s digital age, social media users eagerly anticipate the end of the year, not only to celebrate the holiday season but also to reflect on the past 12 months of their online experiences. While platforms like Spotify and TikTok have already captured users’ attention with their popular year-in-review features, Instagram has stood apart from the crowd for not offering a similar experience.

However, a new trend has emerged on social media known as “Instagram Highlights.” This trend allows users to take a deep dive into their yearly Instagram stats, providing a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Contrary to popular belief, Instagram Highlights is not an official in-app feature developed Meta, Instagram’s parent company. Instead, users can access their personalized year-in-review downloading a third-party app called Wrapped, owned Wrapped Labs LLC.

Wrapped provides users with a comprehensive overview of their Instagram activities, revealing their top friends, most frequent interactions, and popular Instagram stories. It’s no wonder that users are eager to explore this unique glimpse into their digital lives.

However, amidst the excitement surrounding Instagram Highlights, concerns have been raised about the safety of using third-party apps. While Wrapped claims to collect no data, its privacy policy suggests otherwise. Users should carefully consider this aspect before opting to participate in the trend.

Privacy concerns surrounding trendy apps are not unprecedented. The infamous FaceApp, a Russian-owned app that surged in popularity in 2020, faced scrutiny due to its potential access to private user data. The FBI cautioned the public against downloading the app, warning of potential security threats posed unauthorized data retention.

It’s essential to exercise caution when engaging with new and trendy apps, especially those that involve personal data sharing. While Instagram Highlights offers a thrilling journey through your year on the platform, it’s important to prioritize your online privacy and security.

As the year draws to a close, it’s up to each individual to decide whether they are comfortable participating in the Instagram Highlights trend. Consider the potential risks, assess the safety measures put in place third-party apps, and make an informed decision based on your personal comfort level. Your digital memories are precious, and protecting them should always be a top priority.

