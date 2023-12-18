Why Hair is Key to Celebrity Branding

Hair plays a significant role in celebrity branding. While some may argue that it’s their signature red lips or hourglass figure that sets them apart, TikTok creators have popularized the “Hollywood Hair Theory,” claiming that a distinct hairstyle is the key to reaching icon status.

According to this theory, a celebrity’s first few years are crucial in establishing their brand image, and a signature hairstyle can help them stand out in a sea of aspiring stars. Examples range from Taylor Swift’s blonde ringlets to Billie Eilish’s green hair, Nicki Minaj’s pink hair, and Justin Bieber’s bowl cut.

One prime example of the Hollywood Hair Theory in action is Ice Spice, who became America’s sweetheart with her song “Munch.” Her bright, curly copper hair became her standout feature, instantly recognizable and closely associated with her brand.

The TikTok creators emphasize that hair color isn’t the only aspect of the theory; styles and cuts are equally important. Ariana Grande, for instance, is inseparable from her high ponytail. From her early days as a Nickelodeon star to her transition into a pop sensation, the ponytail remained a key element of her image.

Hair can play such a significant role in a celebrity’s brand that even Grande’s stylist predicted that her ponytail would end up in the Smithsonian Museum. It has become an iconic part of her identity, much like Ice Spice’s copper curls.

While celebrities may eventually experiment with different hairstyles and colors, establishing a distinct and recognizable hair look can help budding stars gain fame more quickly. So, if you’re aspiring to become the next big thing, it might be worth paying extra attention to your hair.

Original Article: Allow us to explain. Byrdie.