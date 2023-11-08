What is the history of Roxy?

Roxy, the iconic brand known for its surf and snowboard apparel, has a rich history that dates back several decades. Founded in 1990 surf industry pioneer Bob McKnight, Roxy quickly became a prominent player in the action sports market. With its vibrant designs and commitment to empowering women, the brand has captured the hearts of athletes and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The Early Years

Roxy was initially launched as a sister brand to Quiksilver, a renowned surfwear company. McKnight recognized the untapped potential in the women’s market and sought to create a brand that catered specifically to female surfers. Roxy’s debut collection featured a range of swimwear, wetsuits, and beach apparel, all designed with a feminine touch.

A Global Phenomenon

As Roxy gained popularity, it expanded its product offerings to include snowboarding gear, fitness apparel, and accessories. The brand’s commitment to supporting female athletes led to the creation of the Roxy Pro surfing competition, which has become one of the most prestigious events on the Women’s Championship Tour.

Roxy’s success extended beyond the shores of California, with the brand quickly gaining a global following. Today, Roxy products are sold in over 90 countries, and the brand continues to inspire women around the world to embrace their adventurous spirit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Roxy’s mission?

A: Roxy’s mission is to empower women and inspire them to live active, adventurous lives. The brand aims to create products that combine performance, style, and sustainability.

Q: Does Roxy only cater to surfers?

A: While Roxy’s roots lie in the surf industry, the brand has expanded its offerings to include snowboarding gear, fitness apparel, and lifestyle products. Roxy caters to women who enjoy a variety of outdoor activities.

Q: Where can I buy Roxy products?

A: Roxy products are available in select retail stores worldwide, as well as on the brand’s official website. Additionally, many online retailers carry Roxy merchandise.

Q: Does Roxy have a sustainability initiative?

A: Yes, Roxy is committed to minimizing its environmental impact. The brand has implemented various sustainability initiatives, such as using recycled materials in its products and reducing water consumption in manufacturing processes.

In conclusion, Roxy’s history is one of innovation, empowerment, and global success. From its humble beginnings as a women’s surfwear brand, Roxy has evolved into a beloved lifestyle brand that continues to inspire women to embrace their passions and live life to the fullest.