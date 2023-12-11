What is the hat called in Peaky Blinders?

Peaky Blinders: Unveiling the Iconic Hat

The hit television series Peaky Blinders has captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping storyline, compelling characters, and distinctive 1920s fashion. Among the many elements that contribute to the show’s unique aesthetic, one item stands out in particular: the iconic hat worn the Shelby gang. But what exactly is this hat called, and what makes it so special? Let’s delve into the world of Peaky Blinders fashion and uncover the secrets behind this stylish headwear.

The Hat: The Newsboy Cap

The hat worn the Peaky Blinders gang is commonly known as a newsboy cap. This classic headpiece features a round, paneled crown and a small, stiff brim. It is typically made of wool or tweed, reflecting the working-class origins of the characters in the show. The newsboy cap was a popular choice among men in the 1920s and has since become synonymous with the Peaky Blinders style.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why is the hat called a newsboy cap?

A: The hat earned its name due to its association with newspaper delivery boys who would often be seen sporting this style in the early 20th century.

Q: What sets the Peaky Blinders’ newsboy cap apart from others?

A: The Peaky Blinders’ newsboy cap is often worn tilted to one side, giving it a rebellious and rakish look. This distinctive styling choice has become a trademark of the show’s characters.

Q: Can I buy a Peaky Blinders-style newsboy cap?

A: Absolutely! The popularity of the show has led to a surge in demand for similar hats. Many retailers now offer Peaky Blinders-inspired newsboy caps, allowing fans to channel their inner Shelby.

In conclusion, the hat worn the Peaky Blinders gang is known as a newsboy cap. Its unique design and association with the show’s characters have made it an iconic symbol of the Peaky Blinders fashion. Whether you’re a fan of the series or simply appreciate vintage style, the newsboy cap is a timeless accessory that adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit. So, why not embrace your inner Shelby and don this stylish headwear?