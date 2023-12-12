What is the hat called in Peaky Blinders?

Peaky Blinders: Unveiling the Iconic Hat

The hit television series Peaky Blinders has captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping storyline, compelling characters, and distinctive 1920s fashion. Among the many elements that contribute to the show’s unique aesthetic, one item stands out in particular: the iconic hat worn the Shelby gang. But what exactly is this hat called, and what makes it so special? Let’s delve into the world of Peaky Blinders fashion and uncover the secrets behind this stylish headwear.

The Hat: The Newsboy Cap

The hat worn the Peaky Blinders gang is commonly known as a newsboy cap. This classic headpiece features a round, paneled crown and a small, stiff brim. It is typically made of wool or tweed, reflecting the working-class origins of the characters in the show. The newsboy cap was a popular choice among men in the 1920s and 1930s, particularly those involved in manual labor or working-class professions.

Why the Newsboy Cap?

The choice of the newsboy cap as the signature hat in Peaky Blinders is not arbitrary. The show’s creators wanted to accurately depict the fashion of the era and portray the working-class roots of the Shelby gang. The newsboy cap perfectly embodies the rugged yet stylish look of the time, adding an authentic touch to the characters’ attire.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who popularized the newsboy cap?

A: The newsboy cap gained popularity in the early 20th century, particularly among newspaper boys and working-class men.

Q: Can I wear a newsboy cap in modern times?

A: Absolutely! The newsboy cap has made a comeback in recent years and can be a fashionable accessory for both men and women.

Q: Where can I buy a Peaky Blinders-style newsboy cap?

A: Many online retailers offer Peaky Blinders-inspired newsboy caps, ensuring you can channel your inner Shelby gang member with ease.

In conclusion, the hat worn the Peaky Blinders gang is known as a newsboy cap. This stylish headwear adds an authentic touch to the show’s 1920s aesthetic and accurately represents the working-class roots of the characters. Whether you’re a fan of the show or simply looking to embrace a vintage fashion statement, the newsboy cap is a timeless accessory that can elevate any outfit. So, don your cap and step into the world of Peaky Blinders with style and confidence.