What is the Harry Styles song on Marks and Spencer?

In a surprising collaboration, British retail giant Marks and Spencer has teamed up with global pop sensation Harry Styles for their latest advertising campaign. The campaign features a catchy tune performed Styles himself, which has left fans and shoppers alike wondering about the origins of the song.

The song in question is titled “Treat People with Kindness,” and it is a track from Harry Styles’ critically acclaimed second studio album, “Fine Line.” Known for his unique blend of pop, rock, and folk influences, Styles has gained a massive following since his departure from the boy band One Direction.

The collaboration between Marks and Spencer and Harry Styles aims to promote the brand’s commitment to sustainability and inclusivity. The song’s uplifting message of treating others with kindness aligns perfectly with the company’s values, making it an ideal choice for their advertising campaign.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Harry Styles?

A: Harry Styles is a British singer, songwriter, and actor. He gained fame as a member of the boy band One Direction and has since embarked on a successful solo career.

Q: What is “Fine Line”?

A: “Fine Line” is Harry Styles’ second studio album, released in December 2019. It features a mix of pop, rock, and folk sounds and has been praised critics for its musicality and introspective lyrics.

Q: Why did Marks and Spencer choose this song?

A: Marks and Spencer chose “Treat People with Kindness” because it aligns with their values of sustainability and inclusivity. The song’s uplifting message promotes treating others with kindness, which resonates with the brand’s ethos.

Q: Can I listen to the song outside of the Marks and Spencer campaign?

A: Yes, “Treat People with Kindness” is available on various music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Fans of Harry Styles can enjoy the song in its entirety outside of the advertising campaign.

The collaboration between Marks and Spencer and Harry Styles has undoubtedly caught the attention of fans and shoppers alike. By featuring the song “Treat People with Kindness” in their advertising campaign, the brand aims to spread a positive message while showcasing their commitment to sustainability and inclusivity. So next time you find yourself shopping at Marks and Spencer, keep an ear out for Harry Styles’ infectious tune and remember to treat people with kindness.