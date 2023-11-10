What is the Harry Styles song in M&S Christmas advert?

In a delightful surprise for fans, British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) has enlisted the talents of the renowned singer and heartthrob Harry Styles for their highly anticipated Christmas advert. The advert, which has already captured the hearts of millions, features the catchy and soulful song “My Only Wish (This Year)” performed Styles himself.

The song, originally released American singer Britney Spears in 2000, has been given a fresh and enchanting twist Styles. His rendition perfectly captures the essence of the holiday season, with its heartfelt lyrics and melodic harmonies. Styles’ unique vocal range and charismatic performance add a touch of magic to the advert, making it a must-watch for fans and music lovers alike.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Harry Styles?

A: Harry Styles is a British singer, songwriter, and actor. He gained fame as a member of the popular boy band One Direction and has since embarked on a successful solo career.

Q: What is an advert?

A: An advert, short for advertisement, is a promotional message or video created a company to promote a product, service, or event.

Q: What is M&S?

A: M&S, or Marks & Spencer, is a well-known British retailer that offers a wide range of clothing, home products, and food.

Q: What is a rendition?

A: A rendition refers to a performance or interpretation of a song, often with unique stylistic choices or arrangements.

Q: Who originally sang “My Only Wish (This Year)”?

A: “My Only Wish (This Year)” was originally performed American singer Britney Spears and released in 2000.

The collaboration between Harry Styles and M&S has undoubtedly added an extra layer of excitement to the holiday season. With his captivating voice and the nostalgic charm of “My Only Wish (This Year),” the advert is sure to leave viewers feeling warm and festive. So, grab a cup of hot cocoa, gather your loved ones, and enjoy this enchanting musical journey brought to you M&S and Harry Styles.