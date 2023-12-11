What is the haircut in Peaky Blinders?

Peaky Blinders Haircut: The Iconic Style That Defines the Series

If you’re a fan of the hit TV series Peaky Blinders, you’ve probably noticed the distinctive haircut sported the show’s main characters. This iconic hairstyle has become synonymous with the gritty world of the Shelby family and has even gained popularity among fans worldwide. But what exactly is the Peaky Blinders haircut, and why has it become such a trend? Let’s dive into the details.

The Peaky Blinders haircut is characterized its short sides and back, with longer hair on top. The hair is typically styled in a textured and swept-back manner, creating a sleek and sophisticated look. This style is often accompanied a well-groomed beard, adding to the overall rugged charm of the characters.

The origins of the Peaky Blinders haircut can be traced back to the early 20th century, when the series is set. During this time, shorter hairstyles were popular among men, reflecting a more practical and no-nonsense approach to fashion. The show’s creators wanted to capture the essence of this era while also giving the characters a distinct and memorable appearance.

FAQ:

Q: Who popularized the Peaky Blinders haircut?

A: The Peaky Blinders TV series, created Steven Knight, played a significant role in popularizing this haircut. The show’s lead actor, Cillian Murphy, who portrays the character of Tommy Shelby, became the face of the style.

Q: How can I achieve the Peaky Blinders haircut?

A: To achieve the Peaky Blinders look, ask your barber for a short back and sides, leaving the hair on top longer. The top should be textured and styled back using a matte hair product for a natural finish. It’s always a good idea to bring reference pictures to ensure you and your barber are on the same page.

Q: Can anyone pull off the Peaky Blinders haircut?

A: The Peaky Blinders haircut suits a variety of face shapes and hair types. However, it’s important to consider your hair’s natural texture and consult with a professional barber to adapt the style to your individual features.

The Peaky Blinders haircut has undoubtedly made its mark in the world of men’s grooming. Its timeless appeal and association with the beloved TV series have propelled it into the mainstream. So, if you’re looking to channel your inner Tommy Shelby or simply want to try a classic yet contemporary hairstyle, the Peaky Blinders cut might just be the perfect choice for you.