What is the goal of Palestine?

In the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the goal of Palestine is to establish an independent and sovereign state in the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. This aspiration is rooted in the Palestinian people’s desire for self-determination and the right to govern their own affairs.

The Palestinian Territories: The Palestinian Territories refer to the areas of land that have been under Israeli military occupation since the 1967 Six-Day War. They include the West Bank, which is bordered Israel and Jordan, and the Gaza Strip, which is located along the Mediterranean coast.

Self-determination: Self-determination is the principle that all people have the right to freely determine their political status and pursue their economic, social, and cultural development. It is enshrined in international law and is a fundamental aspect of human rights.

The Palestinian goal of statehood is based on several key factors. Firstly, it is a response to the historical and ongoing displacement of Palestinians from their homes and the loss of their land during the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948, known as the Nakba (catastrophe). Palestinians seek justice and recognition for their rights as a displaced people.

Secondly, Palestinians aspire to have control over their own borders, natural resources, and economy. They believe that statehood would enable them to shape their own destiny, develop their infrastructure, and improve the living conditions of their people.

Furthermore, Palestinians seek the right of return for Palestinian refugees and their descendants, who were displaced during the conflict. This right is based on United Nations General Assembly Resolution 194, which calls for the return of refugees to their homes and compensation for those who choose not to return.

FAQ:

Q: Why is the goal of Palestine controversial?

A: The goal of Palestine is controversial because it involves competing claims to the same land Israelis and Palestinians. The establishment of a Palestinian state would require negotiations and compromises on issues such as borders, settlements, and the status of Jerusalem.

Q: What is the current status of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

A: The Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains unresolved, with periodic outbreaks of violence and ongoing diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution. The international community, including the United Nations, has been involved in mediating negotiations between the two parties.

Q: What are the main obstacles to achieving the goal of Palestine?

A: The main obstacles to achieving the goal of Palestine include the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, disagreements over the status of Jerusalem, security concerns, and the lack of trust between the two sides. Additionally, the internal divisions within the Palestinian leadership have also hindered progress towards statehood.

In conclusion, the goal of Palestine is to establish an independent and sovereign state in the Palestinian Territories, with East Jerusalem as its capital. This aspiration is driven the desire for self-determination, justice for displaced Palestinians, and control over their own destiny. However, achieving this goal remains a complex and challenging task, requiring negotiations, compromises, and international support.