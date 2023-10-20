TikTok’s “Giant Woman” Trend Takes Social Media Storm

The latest trend on TikTok, known as the “giant woman” trend, has quickly gained popularity among users. This trend involves filming from a super high perspective, making one person appear small, while another person, known as the “giant woman,” is seen receiving a prop from the smaller individual. The use of camera angles and scale manipulation creates a visually striking effect, giving the illusion of a massive size difference between the two characters.

The trend seems to have been inspired an episode of the Cartoon Network show Steven Universe, titled “Giant Woman.” The audio clip used in the TikToks is a line from that episode, where one character requests to see the other turn into a giant woman. This audio has been paired with the song “Genesis” Grimes, becoming a popular choice for videos in the trend.

Different TikTokers have put their own unique twists on the trend. Some have used props such as large high heels or vinyl records to enhance the visual effect. The trend has gained significant traction on the platform, with videos tagged under #AGiantWoman receiving over 46 million views. How-to videos have also been shared to teach others how to create their own giant woman videos.

What sets this trend apart is its lighthearted and silly nature, which resonates with many TikTok users. It offers a creative way for people to showcase their imagination and playfulness. As the trend continues to grow, it will be exciting to see the new variations and interpretations that emerge.

