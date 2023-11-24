What is the free alternative to Speechify?

In today’s fast-paced world, many of us find it challenging to keep up with our reading lists. Whether it’s a stack of books, articles, or important documents, finding the time to sit down and read can be a struggle. That’s where text-to-speech (TTS) technology comes in handy. One popular TTS app is Speechify, which converts written text into spoken words. However, if you’re looking for a free alternative to Speechify, there are several options available.

1. Natural Reader: Natural Reader is a free TTS software that allows you to convert text into speech. It offers a range of voices and allows you to adjust the speed and volume of the speech. Natural Reader also supports multiple file formats, making it easy to import and convert your documents.

2. Balabolka: Balabolka is another free TTS program that offers a variety of features. It supports multiple languages and voices, and you can save the converted speech as an audio file. Balabolka also includes a handy batch file converter, allowing you to convert multiple files at once.

3. Read Aloud: Read Aloud is a free browser extension available for Google Chrome. It can read web pages, PDFs, and e-books aloud, making it a convenient option for online reading. Read Aloud also offers customization options, such as voice selection and playback speed control.

FAQ:

Q: What is text-to-speech (TTS) technology?

A: Text-to-speech technology is a system that converts written text into spoken words. It allows users to listen to written content instead of reading it.

Q: Why would I need a free alternative to Speechify?

A: While Speechify offers a range of features, some users may prefer a free alternative due to budget constraints or personal preferences.

Q: Can these alternatives be used on different devices?

A: Yes, most of these alternatives are available for various platforms, including Windows, Mac, and mobile devices.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a free alternative to Speechify, options like Natural Reader, Balabolka, and Read Aloud can provide you with similar text-to-speech functionality. Whether you need to convert documents, web pages, or e-books, these alternatives offer a convenient way to listen to written content. Give them a try and find the one that suits your needs best.